Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 312 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS 312 lottery draw results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will declare the Sthree Sakthi SS 312 lottery draw results today, 10 May. The ticket holders can visit the department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm to check the results.

The detailed result will be available from 4 pm onwards on the official site. The Sthree Sakthi SS 312 lottery draw results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS 312 draw will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh. The second winner will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh while the winning amount for the third prize winner is Rs 5,000. There is also a tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent which is applicable to the amount won.

Here are the steps to check Sthree Sakthi SS 312 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the State’s lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and go to Sthree Sakthi SS 312 results link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: The lottery draw results will then appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and see if your ticket numbers match with the results declared

Here is the process of claiming the prize money

Those who have won a prize are required to check and verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery prize winners will then be required to visit the state’s lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and submit their winning ticket.

It is to be noted that winners should submit their respective winning tickets within 30 days of declaration of results. The Kerala lottery department will also verify the identity of those who submit the tickets to claim the prize amount. If the verification process is not done within 30 days, the winners will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Those who have won a prize amount of more than Rs 5,000 are required to visit the lottery department to claim the prize money.

They should also carry valid identity proof alongside their ticket. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money by visiting any local lottery shop in Kerala.