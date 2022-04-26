Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS 310 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The Sthree Sakthi SS 310 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will declare the Sthree Sakthi SS 310 lottery draw results today, 26 April. Ticket holders can check the live results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm.

The detailed result will be declared at 4:30 pm on the official site. The Sthree Sakthi SS 310 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the Sthree Sakthi SS 310 draw is Rs 75 lakh. The second and third prize winners will receive an amount of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 5,000 respectively. Lucky winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 from Kerala’s lottery department.

Ticket holders should note that a tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent has been applicable on the amount won.

Here’s how to check Sthree Sakthi SS 310 Result:

Step 1: Go to official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on Sthree Sakthi SS 310 results link that is available on the homepage page

Step 3: Within seconds, the lottery draw results will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the ticket numbers with the results declared

Check how to claim the prize money:

Those who have won the lottery are directed to check and verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners are then required to approach the state’s lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their winning ticket.

Winners are requested to submit their respective winning tickets within 30 days after result declaration. By doing so, the lottery department can verify the identity for the prize declaration. If the verification process is not done within a specified time, the winners will not be able to claim the prize.

Those winning an amount of more than Rs 5,000 are advised to visit the lottery department for claiming the prize money. They also have to carry along valid identity proof. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any local lottery outlet in Kerala.