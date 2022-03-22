Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-305 results to release at 3 pm today, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Ticket holders should note that the live SS-305 draw results will be announced at 3 pm, while detailed results of the draw will be available from 4 pm onwards on the website.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-305 lottery results will be declared by the Kerala lottery department today, 22 March. The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the SS-305 winning lottery numbers on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Ticket holders should note that the live SS-305 draw results will be announced at 3 pm, while detailed results of the draw will be available from 4 pm onwards on the website. For better convenience of the ticket holders, the state lottery department will also print the lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-305 lottery will take home Rs 75 lakh, while the second-prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners of the SS-305 draw will receive Rs 5,000. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be awarded to a few lucky winners.

The lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala under the supervision of two experienced judges. As per an Indian Express Malayalam report, the price of a single Sthree Sakthi SS-305 lottery ticket is Rs 40.

Check how to claim the prize money:

Soon after the declaration of the SS-305 results, ticket holders are advised to check their numbers against the results published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Sthree Sakthi SS-305 winners will then have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala lottery office, along with identity proof such as their Aadhaar Card or voter id.

To claim the prize money, the winners need to surrender their tickets within 30 days from the declaration of the Sthree Sakthi results. It is to be noted that SS-305 winners cannot claim the prize money if the verification process is not complete.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 in the Sthree Sakthi SS-305 drawn need to go through a verification process to claim the prize money. While those who win less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize amount from any registered lottery shop.