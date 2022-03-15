Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-304 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

While live results shall be announced at 3 pm, detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

For some, it could be a lucky day because the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-304 result will be released today, 15 March. The Kerala State Lottery Department will publish the result on its website - keralalotteryresult.net - at 3 pm. The Sthree Sakthi lottery, which is conducted every Tuesday, is a weekly lottery in the state.

While live results shall be announced at 3 pm, detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. The Kerala Government Gazette will also publish the lottery results. The Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction, will host the lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS 303. Those who bought tickets should keep an eye on the Kerala lottery official website.

The first-place winner of the lottery will receive Rs 75 lakhs, while the second-place winner will receive Rs 10 lakhs. The lottery's third prize winner, on the other hand, will receive Rs 5,000. The Kerala lottery department has provided cash rewards upto the eighth winner. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be handed over to certain fortunate winners.

The prize winners should check their winning numbers against the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and relinquish their winning tickets within 30 days after receiving them. The Kerala Lottery winners' tickets must be in good condition and free of damage. A mutilated ticket will not be accepted and the prize money will not be delivered to the winner. A valid identification card, as well as passport-sized pictures, should be carried by the winners.

For the unversed, Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme managed by the Kerala government. It is the first of its type in India, having been established in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department.