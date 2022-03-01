Kerala Lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-302 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

Lottery ticket holders can check the live results of SS-302 at 3 pm and the detailed results will be released at 4 pm.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of Sthree Sakthi SS-302 lottery today, 1 March 2022. The result can be checked on the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteryresult.net.

Lottery ticket holders can check the live results of SS-302 at 3 pm and the detailed results will be released at 4 pm.

The lottery draw will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-302 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of the ticket holders. Reports suggest that the price of a single Sthree Sakthi SS-302 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The first prize for SS-302 is Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5,000.

It is to be noted that winning ticket holders must submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office once the Sthree Sakthi SS-302 lottery results are released.

In order to claim the prize money, winners of SS-302 are advised to surrender their winning tickets within 30 days of the result declaration. They will also have to submit a valid identification proof for verification.

The prize money for Sthree Sakthi SS-302 cannot be claimed if verification is not completed within 30 days of the result announcement.

Winners of the SS-302 lottery who have won an amount more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process. Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local authorised shop in Kerala.

Kerala Lottery Department, which was founded in 1967, is India's first lottery department. It runs six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries for people of the state.

The seven weekly lotteries which are carried out by the Kerala lottery department are Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Pournami, Win-Win, Nirmal, Karunya and Karunya Plus.