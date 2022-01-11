Kerala lottery 2022: Sthree Sakthi SS-295 results to be out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 75 lakh

The second winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner of SS-295 will win Rs 5,000.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery today, 11 January. The lottery results can be checked online at the official website - http://keralalotteryresult.net .

Live results for Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery will be declared at 3 pm. The detailed results can be checked from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of the people, SS-295 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery draw will receive Rs 75 lakh. The second winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner of SS-295 will win Rs 5,000.

The fourth prize winner of the SS-295 will get a prize amount of Rs 2,000, while the fifth and sixth prize winners will win Rs 1,000, Rs 500, respectively.

Here are the steps to check the Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery result:

Visit the official website of Kerala lottery - http://keralalotteryresult.net

On the homepage, click on 'Kerala Lottery Result 11.1.2022 Sthree Sakthi SS-295' lottery link

A new page will be displayed with Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery results

The Kerala Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some Sthree Sakthi SS-295 ticket holders.

The Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery winners must check their ticket numbers online and with results declared in the Kerala Government Gazette.

After checking the results, the winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery will have to submit their lottery tickets and their identification proofs at the office of Kerala Lottery located in Thiruvananthapuram.

The winners of Sthree Sakthi SS-295 must note that the proper document verification process should be done within 30 days of the lottery result declaration. If the process is not completed within the time limit, the prize money of Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery cannot be claimed.

Sthree Sakthi SS-295 lottery holders who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 may claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in Kerala. Those who win more than Rs 5,000 in the SS-295 lottery need to go through a complete verification process. They can visit Kerala Lottery Office or government bank to complete their verification.

The lottery winners are advised to carry a photo identity proof such as Aadhar Card or Voter ID while visiting the Kerala Lottery Office for verification.