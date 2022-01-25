Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Sthree Sakthi SS-297 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

The lottery draw for Sthree Sakthi SS-297 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram and will be held under the supervision of independent judges.

Results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-297 lottery will be declared today, 25 January at 3 pm by the Kerala Lottery Department. The lottery results can be checked online at the official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

While live results will be announced at 3 pm, detailed results for the Sthree Sakthi SS-297 lottery will be available at 4 PM. Results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of Sthree Sakthi SS-297 lottery will get Rs 75 lakh. The second winner will receive a prize of Rs 10 lakh whereas the third prize winner shall take home Rs 5,000.

The price of one Sthree Sakthi lottery ticket is Rs 40, as per reports.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

Once the result is declared, thoroughly match the lottery ticket with the winning numbers. Winning ticket holders will then have to surrender their ticket at the Kerala Lottery Office situated in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid identification proof also needs to be produced at the Kerala Lottery Office for the verification process. The process of verification has to be completed within 30 days or result declaration, failing which, prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners who have won an amount of less than Rs 5,000 may collect their prize money from any local authorized lottery shop in Kerala. Those who have won Rs 5,000 and more need to go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established in the year 1967 and rolls out six bumper lotteries along with seven weekly lotteries such as Dhanasree, Win-Win, Bhagyanidhi, Prateeksha, Karunya, Purnami and Karunya lotteries.