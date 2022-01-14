The second prize of the NR -259 is an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The results of the Nirmal lottery - NR-259 will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 14 January. Live results of the NR -259 lottery will be announced at 3 pm and the entire result will be declared from 4 pm onwards on the official website of the lottery department at https://www.keralalotteries.net .

The first prize of the Nirmal NR-259 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize of the NR -259 is an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery will take home Rs 1 lakh.

The fourth winner of the NR-259 will get Rs 5,000. The fifth and sixth winners of Nirmal NR-259 will take home Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

Some lucky ticket holders of the Nirmal NR-259 will also receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lucky draw of the Nirmal NR-259 lottery will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan, which is located in Thiruvananthapuram of Kerala. For the convenience of the lottery holders, results of the Nirmal NR-259 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winning tickets holders are advised to check and verify their lottery numbers online at the official website and with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Nirmal NR-259 lottery have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala lottery department office. They should also carry valid identity proof such as an Aadhar card or Voter ID while reporting to the office in order to claim the prize money.

It is to be noted that all the formalities including verification must be completed within 30 days from NR-259 result declaration. If the lottery winners fail to complete the verification in the given time, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Nirmal NR-259 lottery holders who win prize money less than Rs 5,000, can collect it from any lottery shop in the state. Those who win prize money of more than Rs 5,000 have to surrender their Nirmal NR-259 tickets in the lottery office. They should note that the officials will verify their documents before issuing the prize money.