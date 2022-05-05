Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN 419 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The detailed Karunya Plus KN 419 results will be available from 4 pm onwards

The Karunya Plus KN 419 lottery draw results will be released by the Kerala Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 5 May. Ticket holders can check the KN 419 results on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed Karunya Plus KN 419 results will be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it more convenient for the ticket holders, the Kerala Government Gazette will also publish the results. The Karunya Plus KN 419 draw will be conducted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Take a look at the exciting cash prizes offered to the winners:

The winner of the lottery's first prize will get a whopping Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize in the Karunya Plus lottery will get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The KN 419 third prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Winners should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the winning amount.

Here is how to claim the prize money:

The winners need to match their KN 419 winning tickets with the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning tickets need to be submitted at the Lottery Department office in Thiruvananthapuram. Ensure that the Kerala lottery winning tickets are in good condition and damage-free before submission.

For the verification process, valid identity proof, such as an Aadhaar Card or voter id, should be presented with the winning lottery ticket. Winners should note that the verification process must be completed within 30 days from the announcement of results, or the prize money for Karunya Plus 419 cannot be claimed.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 are required to go through the verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand, those who win less than Rs 5,000 in the KN 419 lottery can claim their prize money from any authorised local shop in the state.