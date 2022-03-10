Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya Plus KN-411 to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The live results of the lottery will be announced at 3pm, while detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the result of Karunya Plus KN-411 draw today, 10 March. Ticket holders can check the draw results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The live results of the lottery will be announced at 3pm, while detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. The lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. Lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN-411 will take place in Thiruvananthapuram at the Gorky Bhavan situated near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of Karunya Plus KN-411 will take home Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and the third prize winner of KN-411 lottery shall get Rs 1 lakh. The Kerala Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

Check how to claim the prize money:

After the announcement of the lottery result, ticket holders should first match the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette or check on the official website.

Following this, the winning ticket holders should surrender their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. A valid proof of identity must be presented along with the winning lottery ticket to initiate the process of verification. However, the process of verification should be completed within 30 days of result declaration. If not done, the prize money for Karunya Plus KN-411 cannot be claimed.

Those winning more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the Kerala Lottery Office. While, those winning less than Rs 5,000 can claim their cash prize from any local authorised shop in Kerala.

The Lottery Department in Kerala is the country’s first lottery department. It was established in the year 1967. The State Lottery Department currently rolls out seven weekly lotteries that are Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Karunya, Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi and Nirmal.

Additionally, a new monthly lottery, named Bhagyamithra is also being rolled out by the Kerala Lottery Department. The next bumper lottery draw will be conducted on 20 March for Summer Bumper 2022.