Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Karunya KR-544 to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 Lakh

The results of the Karunya KR-544 draw will be released today, 9 April at 3 pm by the Kerala Lottery department. Ticket holders can check the lottery results on the official website of the Kerala lottery at keralalotteryresult.net.

It is to be noted that the detailed results of the lottery will be made available from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of the participants, results for the lottery will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draws for Karunya KR-544 will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, located near Bakery Junction.

Let’s have a look at the exciting cash prizes that the winners of Karunya KR-544 lottery will receive:

The lottery's first prize winner would receive an enticing sum of Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize will receive Rs 5 lakh. The third-place winner, on the other hand, will receive Rs 1 lakh.

The prize money for the fourth, fifth, and sixth winners of this lottery is Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000, respectively. The winners of the 7th and 8th positions will receive Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. In addition, a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 is also being offered by the lottery department.

How to claim the Prize money? Get instructions here:

Once the result is published in the Kerala Government Gazette or made available on the website, you can crosscheck your ticket number with the winning numbers. Winning ticket holders must then take their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram to submit them.

For verification, valid identification evidence should also be carried along to the lottery office. The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the announcement of the results, otherwise, the prize money will be forfeited.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 are required to complete a verification process. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any authorised local retailer in the state.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery programme managed by the Kerala government. It is a first of its kind in India, having been established in 1967 under the state government's lottery department.