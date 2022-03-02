Kerala Lottery 2022: Results of Akshaya AK 538 to be released at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Live results will be available from 3 pm whereas detailed results for Akshaya AK 538 will be available from 4.30 pm onwards.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce results for Akshaya AK 538 lottery today, 2 March. Results can be checked by lottery ticket holders on the official website of Kerala Lottery - keralalotteryresult.net.

Live results will be available from 3 pm whereas detailed results for Akshaya AK 538 will be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, situated near Bakery Junction. Results for Akshaya AK 538 shall also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize for Akshaya AK 538 is Rs 70 lakh. Second prize for the lottery is Rs 5 lakh, whereas the third prize winner shall take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Here’s how to claim your prize money:

Once the results are declared on the official website or published in the Kerala Government Gazette, tickets holders should thoroughly match the winning numbers. Winning ticket holders must take their lottery tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram, to surrender their tickets. A valid identification proof must also be presented for the purpose of verification.

The process of verification must be completed within 30 days of result declaration, else the prize money cannot be claimed.

Those who win more than Rs 5,000 need to go through the verification process. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 may collect their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department was setup in 1967 and carries out seven weekly lotteries, along with six mega bumper lotteries every year. The next draw for a bumper lottery is on 20 March at 2 pm for the Summer Bumper lottery 2022. The price of a single weekly lottery ticket is Rs 40, whereas the price for a bumper lottery ranges between Rs 200 to Rs 300, depending upon the prize amount.