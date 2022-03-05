Kerala Lottery 2022: Results for Karunya KR 539 to be released at 3 pm today, first prize Rs 80 lakh

People who win more than Rs 5,000 must go through a verification process at the state lottery office, while those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in state

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result for Karunya KR 539 lottery today, 5 March, at 3 pm. The Kerala lottery results of the KR 529 draw can also be checked at the official website of Kerala lottery at keralalotteryresult.net.

While live results shall be out at 3 pm, detailed results will be available from 4.30 pm onwards. The lottery draw will take place on Saturday at Gorky Bhavan, which is located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Results of Karunya KR-539 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 539 is Rs 80 lakh. Second prize of the KR 539 is Rs 5 Lakh whereas the third prize winner shall take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

Once the result for Karunya KR 539 lottery is announced online ticket holders must match their numbers with the results published in Kerala Government Gazette. Winning KR 539 ticket holders must then take their tickets and surrender it in the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram.

A valid identification proof to initiate the process of verification must also be presented. The process of verification must be completed within 30 days of the Karunya KR 539 result declaration or else, the prize money for the lottery cannot be claimed.

Winners who earn a prize money of more than Rs 5,000 must go through the verification process at the state lottery office. While, those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local authorised lottery shop in Kerala.

Kerala State Lottery Department carries out six bumper lotteries. The upcoming lottery in this category is of Summer Bumper, results for which shall be declared on 20 March. Along with this, the state lottery department also rolls out seven weekly lotteries which are Pournami, Win-Win, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya. The price of a single weekly Kerala lottery ticket is Rs 40.