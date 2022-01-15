Kerala lottery 2022: Results for Karunya KR-532 to release at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Karunya KR-532 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

The results for the Karunya KR-532 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department on Saturday, 15 January at 3 pm. Ticket holders of Karunya KR-532 can check the result on the official website of the lottery department- https://www.keralalotteriesresults.in/.

Live results for the KR-532 lottery will be declared at 3 pm and full results will be available from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya KR-532 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well. The lottery draws for the Karunya lottery will take place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, situated near Bakery Junction.

The first prize for the Karunya KR-532 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize of the KR-532 is an amount of Rs 5 lakh while the third prize is Rs 1 lakh. Certain lucky winners of the Karunya lottery will also be given a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

As per Times of India, the price of a single Karunya KR-532 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

Here is the procedure to claim the lottery prize:

Check and match the lottery digits with the KR-532 winning numbers. Winning ticket holders of the Karunya KR-532 lottery should then present themselves at the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. The winning lottery tickets have to be surrendered at the lottery office along with valid identity proof for verification.

The process of verification has to be completed within 30 days from the declaration of the KR-532 results, failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed.

Ticket holders who win Rs 5,000 or less as their Karunya KR-532 lottery prize money may claim the prize from any local lottery shop in Kerala. People who win more than Rs 5,000 in the KR-532 draw need to undergo a verification process at the Kerala lottery office.

Established in 1967, the Kerala State Lottery Department conducts six bumper lotteries along with seven weekly lotteries such as Karunya, Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Pournami and Nirmal lotteries.