Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 281 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

When the winners visit the lottery office to claim the prize amount, they must carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for verifying themselves to claim the prize money.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Nirmal NR 281 draw by 3 pm today, 17 June. The Nirmal NR 281 lottery results will be released on the Kerala lottery department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Nirmal NR 281 lottery will be announced from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of the lottery participants, the Nirmal NR 281 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR 281 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR 281 will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will get prize money of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. Winners should know that a lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable to the prize money won.

Here is how to claim the Nirmal NR 281 prize money:

It is advised that the Nirmal NR 281 lottery prize winners should match their lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within a period of 30 days from the date of the announcement of results.

The lottery winners must ensure that their lottery draw tickets are in a good condition and are not damaged. If the ticket is found to be damaged, the Nirmal NR 281 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Those who are entitled to prize money of Rs 5,000 or more in the Nirmal NR 281 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the Kerala lottery office while individuals who are entitled to a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can visit any authorised lottery outlet in the state to claim the prize amount.