Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 279 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Winners need to note that while visiting the lottery office to collect the prize money, they will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Nirmal NR 279 draw by 3 pm today, 3 June. The Nirmal NR 279 lottery results will be released on the lottery department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Winners need to note that the detailed results of the Nirmal NR 279 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the NR-279 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR 279 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Nirmal NR 279 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will be receiving a sum of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh respectively.

Winners need to note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10% are applicable to the prize amount won by the winners.

Here is how to claim the Nirmal NR 279 prize money:

Nirmal NR 279 lottery prize winners will need to match their winning ticket numbers with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette. It needs to be noted that the winners will have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the declaration of results.

The winners need to make sure that their winning tickets are in a good condition and are damage free. If the ticket is damaged, the Nirmal NR 279 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Winners need to note that while visiting the lottery office to collect the prize money, they will be required to carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for identity verification.

Winners who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Nirmal NR 279 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the Kerala lottery office while individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can visit any authorised lottery outlet to claim the prize.