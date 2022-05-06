Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 275 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The first prize of the Nirmal NR 275 is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 10 lak

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of the Nirmal NR 275 draw today, 6 May. The winning lottery numbers will be released on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The draw for NR 275 will be held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The live results can be checked by the ticket holders from 3 pm while the detailed results will be released from 4 pm onwards on the official website. For the convenience of the ticket holders, the results for NR 275 will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the Nirmal NR 275 is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The Nirmal draw third prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the NR 275 winning amount.

How to claim the lottery prize amount?

After the draw, the ticket holders should check their numbers with the results published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The NR 275 lottery draw winners will then have to submit their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office, along with valid identity proof such as a Voter ID or Aadhaar Card.

A winner needs to submit their winning lottery ticket within 30 days from the announcement of Nirmal NR 275 results to claim the prize money. It is to be noted that the winners cannot claim their prize money in case they are unable to complete the verification process.

Winning ticket holders who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 as prize money in the NR 275 draw will be mandatorily required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery office to claim the amount. While those who win less than Rs 5,000 as prize money, can easily claim the amount from any of the registered lottery outlets in the state.