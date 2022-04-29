Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-274 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Nirmal NR-274 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction

It can be a lucky day for some as the Nirmal NR-274 draw results will be announced by the Kerala lottery department today, 29 April. The lottery department will be announcing the NR-274 winners on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Ticket holders should note that the live NR-274 draw results will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed results of the lottery draw will be released from 4 pm onwards on the website. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Kerala lottery department will also be publishing the Nirmal lottery results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Nirmal NR-274 lottery will receive prize money of Rs 70 lakh, while the second-prize winner will get a sum of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the NR-274 draw will take home a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

The Nirmal NR-274 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The lottery ticket holders need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable on the Nirmal NR-274 prize amount won.

How to claim the prize money of Nirmal NR-274 lottery:

After the declaration of the NR-274 results, ticket holders should match their winning numbers with the lottery results published on the official website of the state’s lottery department or the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR-274 winners should submit their tickets at the Kerala lottery office along with the proof of identification such as Aadhaar card or a Voter ID card.

The tickets need to be submitted within 30 days from the declaration of the Nirmal NR-274 results. It is to be noted that NR-274 winners cannot claim the prize money if the verification is not done.

However, those who win a sum of more than Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal NR-274 lottery draw are required to go through a verification process to claim the prize amount. While those who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize amount from a registered lottery outlet in the state.