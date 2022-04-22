Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 273 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh
The first prize recipient of the Nirmal NR 273 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will get a prize of Rs 10 lakh
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 273 results will be released at 3 pm today, 22 April. The lottery department in Kerala will publish the Nirmal NR 273 draw results on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.
The detailed results of the lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of ticket holders, the Nirmal NR 273 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.
The first prize recipient of the Nirmal NR 273 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will get a prize of Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 1 lakh.
However, there is a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent, and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent is applicable to the prize amount won.
The Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction is the venue where the lottery draw will be held under supervision of experienced judges.
After the lottery result is announced, prize winners are advised to check their winning numbers with the Nirmal NR 273 results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners should also surrender their winning tickets to the lottery department within a period of 30 days after the result declaration
For identity verification, a valid identity proof should be carried by the NR 273 winners to the lottery office. Winners need to make sure that their winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and free of damage. The lottery department will not accept a damaged ticket and the prize money will also not be given to the winner.
The Kerala State Lottery Department was established by the government in 1967 and rolls out seven weekly lotteries including Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, Karunya, Win-Win, Akshaya, and Pournami, as well as six bumper lotteries.
