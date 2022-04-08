Kerala lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-271 results to be out at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

For the convenience of ticket holders, the Nirmal lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results for the Nirmal NR 271 draw by 3 pm today, 8 April. The Nirmal draw results will be available on the Kerala lottery department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

Detailed results of the NR 271 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. For the convenience of ticket holders, the Nirmal lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Nirmal NR 271 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Nirmal NR 271 first prize winner will receive Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize winner will be awarded Rs 10 lakh. The NR 271 lottery's third prize winners will take home Rs 1 lakh. The lottery's fourth and fifth prize winners will receive Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. A sixth price of Rs. 500 will be and a seventh price of Rs. 100 will be also be awarded to certain winners. Additionally, the Kerala Lottery Department will award certain lucky individuals a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 in the Nirmal lottery draw.

Learn how to claim the Nirmal NR 271 prize money:

Prize winners must match their winning ticket numbers with the numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their tickets to the lottery office within 30 days of the announcement of the results. The Kerala lottery winning tickets must be in good condition and free of damage. If the ticket is mutilated, the Nirmal NR 271 prize money will not be awarded to the winner. Furthermore, when visiting the lottery office to collect their prize money, winners must have a valid identification card as well as passport-sized photographs, so that the verification process can take place without any hassle.

Ticket holders who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the NR 271 draw must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win less than Rs 5,000, on the other hand, can claim their prize at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.