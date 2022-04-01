Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR 270 results to release at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The first prize of the NR 270 draw is Rs 70 lakh, the second prize is Rs 10 lakh, and the third prize is Rs 1 lakh

Today, 1 April, could be a very lucky day for some, as the Kerala lottery department will release the results of the Nirmal NR 270 lottery at 3 pm. In just a few hours from now, ticket holders will be able to view the results on the lottery department's official website https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The live Nirmal NR 270 results will be announced at 3 pm, while the detailed lottery results will be available at 4 pm. c. The NR 270 lottery draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction. As per a Times of India report, the price of a single lottery ticket stands at Rs 30.

Learn how to claim your Nirmal NR 270 prize money here:

Once the lottery results are announced, the winning ticket holders double-check their winning ticket numbers by thoroughly matching them with the published results. For convenience lottery ticket holders, the state lottery department will also publish the NR 270 results in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders must then submit their tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. For verification, valid identification proof must also be presented to the department.

Furthermore, the verification process must be completed within 30 days of the result declaration, or else the Nirmal NR 270 lottery prize money cannot be claimed.

People who win over Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal NR 270 draw need to undergo a verification process to claim the prize. Those who are awarded less than Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal lottery can claim their prize from any lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department, which was established in 1967, now runs six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries, including the Win-Win, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, and Pournami lotteries.