Kerala Lottery 2022: Nirmal NR-260 results to be out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The results of the Nirmal NR-260 draw will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 21 January, at 3 pm. Interested individuals can check the NR-260 lottery results, once out, at the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The detailed Nirmal NR-260 results will be out on the website from 4 pm today. The first prize of the Nirmal NR-260 lottery is Rs 70 lakh, while the second prize is an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winners of the NR-260 will take home an amount of Rs 1 lakh, while the fourth winners will get Rs 5,000.

The fifth, sixth and seventh prize winners of the NR-260 will get Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. The results of the Nirmal NR-260 lottery draw will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Steps to view Nirmal NR-260 results:

― Visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

― Click on the link for the Nirmal NR-260 results that is given on the page

― The NR-260 results will appear on your screen

How to claim NR-260 prize money:

The Nirmal NR-206 prize winners need to verify their winning ticket numbers with the lottery results that have been published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After the winning ticket numbers have been verified, the NR-260 winners need to visit the lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender their winning tickets.

The NR-260 winners also need to carry valid identity proof to begin the verification process for claiming the prize amount. No money will be awarded by the lottery department if the verification process is not completed within 30 days of the NR-260 result verification.

People who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the Nirmal NR-260 lottery need to go to the lottery office or a government bank, where their verification process can be completed, to claim their prize money. People who have won less than Rs 5,000 do not need to undergo any verification for their NR-260 prize money and can claim it from any lottery shop in the state.