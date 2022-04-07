Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN413 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The draw for KN 413 will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the inspection of two experienced judges.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN413 draw today, 7 April. The winning lottery numbers will be issued on its official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The draw for KN 413 will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, under the inspection of two experienced judges. Ticket holders can check the live results from 3pm while the detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards on its official website. For better convenience, the results for KN 413 will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first winning prize of the Karunya Plus KN 413 is Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The third winning prize is Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8000 will also be awarded to a few lucky ticket holders.

This weekly lottery scheme is being conducted by the Kerala State Lottery Department and a single KN 413 ticket costs Rs 40. After the draw, the ticket holders are advised to check their numbers against the results published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to submit their ticket numbers at the Kerala State Lottery office, along with a valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter Card.

A winner has to submit the winning lottery ticket within 30 days from the announcement of Karunya Plus results to claim the prize money. It is also to be considered that the winners cannot claim their prize money if the required verification process is not completed. Winning ticket holders with more than Rs 5000 prize money in the KN 413 draw will have to mandatorily go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office to claim the amount. While others with less than Rs 5000 prize money, can easily withdraw the amount from any of the registered lottery shop across the state.