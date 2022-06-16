Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 425 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The process of verification must be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of lottery result announcement. If the verification process is not completed within the given period then the prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of the Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery today, 16 June. Those who have bought a lottery ticket can check the results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

The lottery draw for the Karunya Plus KN 425 will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, which is near Bakery Junction.

The live result of the same will be announced at 3 pm while a detailed result of the lottery draw will be available from 4 pm onwards on the official portal. To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

First prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery will get prize money of Rs 80 lakh while the second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively.

Steps to check Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery results link that will be made available on the homepage.

Step 3: Soon, the Karunya Plus KN 425 lottery results will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are requested to match the winning ticket numbers with their lottery tickets.

Here’s how to claim the prize money?

After the declaration of the lottery results, the winning ticket holders are directed to deposit their lottery tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. A valid identity proof also needs to be submitted along with the lottery ticket at the office for identity verification. It is to be noted that the ticket should not be damaged in any way.

The process of verification must be completed within a span of 30 days from the date of lottery result announcement. If the verification process is not completed within the given period then the prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

Those winning an amount of more than Rs 5,000 will have to verify the tickets and their identity at the lottery office in Kerala. While those winning an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery outlet.