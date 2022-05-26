Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 422 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

After the declaration of the result, winning ticket holders need to submit their winning tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. A valid identity proof including an Aadhar card or voter id is also required to be submitted along with the ticket at the lottery office for the process of verification.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN 422 draw today, 26 May. Those who have purchased a lottery ticket can check the results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm.

Apart from the live result, a detailed result of the Karunya Plus KN 422 draw will be published on the official website from 4 pm onwards. Ticket holders should note that the KN 422 lottery result will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

According to the official website, the first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 422 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home an amount of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. The lottery for KN 422 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of experienced judges.

Steps to check Karunya Plus KN 422 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on Karunya Plus KN 422 results link available on the official portal

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the Plus KN 422 lottery results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are requested to match the numbers with the results published.

Winners of the lottery should note that a tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent commission of 10 percent are applicable to the prize money.

How to claim the prize money?

The verification process will be completed within a time period of 30 days. If the process is not completed, then the prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Those who win an amount more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize from any local lottery shop in the state.

