Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 420 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Karunya Plus KN 420 draw by 3 pm today, 12 May. The Karunya Plus lottery results will be released on the department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

It is to be noted that the detailed results of the Karunya Plus KN 420 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Karunya Plus lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Karunya Plus KN 420 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Karunya Plus KN 420 first prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home a sum of Rs 10 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. The KN 420 lottery's third prize winners will take home Rs 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10% is applicable on the prize money.

Here is how to claim the Karunya Plus KN 420 prize money:

Lottery prize winners are required to match their winning ticket numbers with the numbers published as results in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days of the announcement of results.

The winners should make sure that the Kerala lottery winning tickets are in a good condition and free of damage. If the ticket is damaged, the Karunya Plus KN 420 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office to collect the prize money, winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs, so that the identity verification of the winner could be done.

Those who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more in the Karunya Plus KN 420 draw will be required to go through an identity verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery shop in the state.