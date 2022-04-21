Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN-417 result to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The KN-417 draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the results of the Karunya Plus KN-417 at 3 pm today, 21 April. Ticket holders can check the lottery results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed results will be announced from 4 pm onwards on the official website.

The KN-417 draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will be held under the supervision of independent judges. For easy access, the KN-417 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Winner of the first prize will take home Rs 80 lakh, while the second and third prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. The Lottery Department in Kerala is also giving away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to selected winners.

Here’s how to check lottery results:

Go to keralalotteryresult.net

Search and click on Karunya Plus KN-417 lottery results link

Soon after clicking, the draw results will appear on the screen

Ticket holders then need to match their respective ticket numbers with winning results

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

After the announcement of the lottery result, ticket holders need to match their numbers with the ones published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of KN-417 draw then need to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days. It is to be noted that the winning tickets should be in good condition and not damaged. If in case the ticket is damaged, then prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

While visiting the lottery office to claim the prize, winners are requested to carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs.

Those who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more are directed to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize at any authorised lottery shop situated in the state.