Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 414 results to be out at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 412 live results will be out at 3 pm today, 31 March, making it a fortuitous day for some. The KN 412 draw results will be available on the Kerala lottery department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

Detailed results of the lottery shall be accessible from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya Plus KN 412 results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders. The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN 412 will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

Find out about the lottery department's attractive cash prizes:

The first prize winner of the KN 412 lottery will receive Rs 80 lakh, whereas the second prize winner will receive Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery will get Rs 1 lakh. The fourth and fifth prize winners of the KN 412 will be given Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. The sixth price of Rs. 5,00 and the seventh price of Rs. 100 will also be given. In addition, certain lucky KN 412 winners will receive a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 from the Kerala Lottery Department.

Prize winners should verify their winning ticket numbers to those published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit their tickets within 30 days of result announcement. The winning tickets of the Kerala lottery must be in good condition and free of damage. The prize money will not be delivered to the winner if the ticket has been mutilated. The winners must carry along a valid identification card as well as passport-sized photographs while they visit the lottery office to claim their prize money.

Ticket holders who win prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to go through the process of verification at the Kerala lottery office. However, individuals who win an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local authorised lottery shop in the state.