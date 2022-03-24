Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN 413 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The draw for KN 413 will be taken place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the inspection of two experienced judges.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Karunya Plus KN 413 today, 24 March. The winning lottery numbers will be released today on its official website at keralalotteryresults.net.

The draw for KN 413 will be taken place at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under the inspection of two experienced judges. While the live result will be available at 3 pm, the detailed results can be checked from 4 pm onwards. Results of KN 413 will also be available offline in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN 413 will receive Rs 80 lakh, while the second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh. The third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh. Rs 8000 will also be awarded to a few lucky ticket holders as a consolation prize.

This weekly lottery scheme is being run by the state lottery department of Kerala and a single Karunya Plus KN 413 ticket costs Rs 40. Soon after the draw, the ticket holders are advised to check their numbers against the results published on the official website and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will then have to surrender their tickets at the Kerala State Lottery office, along with valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter Card.

A winner has to surrender within 30 days from the declaration of Karunya Plus results to claim the prize money. It is also be noted that the winners cannot claim their prize money if the verification process is not completed within the stipulated time. Those who win more than Rs 5000 in the KN 413 draw will have to go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize amount. While those who win less than Rs 5000 can easily withdraw the prize money from any of the registered lottery shops.