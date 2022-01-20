Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN-404 results to be announced at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

The detailed Karunya Plus KN-404 results will be available on the website from 4 pm today.

The results of the Karunya Plus KN-404 draw will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 20 January. Interested individuals can check the KN-404 results at the official website, once out at 3 pm, at the official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The detailed Karunya Plus KN-404 results will be available on the website from 4 pm today.

Steps to check Karunya Plus KN-404 results:

Visit the official website at https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/

Click on the link for the Karunya Plus KN-404 results that is given on the main page

The KN-404 lottery results will appear on your screen. Check and view the results

The KN-404 lottery draw will have Rs 80 lakh as the first prize. Furthermore, the second prize winner will get Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner of the Karunya Plus KN-404 will take home Rs 1 lakh. The lottery department will also award Rs 8,000 as consolation prize to certain lucky KN-404 winners.

The KN-404 winning lottery numbers will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The draw will have each ticket priced at Rs 30, according to Times of India.

How to claim Karunya Plus KN-404 prize money:

All prize winners need to verify their Karunya Plus KN-404 lottery ticket numbers with the results published in the government gazette. After the process is done, KN-404 winners need to report to the state lottery department office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their winning ticket.

The KN-404 winners also need to carry a valid identity proof for the verification process. This must be completed within 30 days from the KN-404 result declaration or the prize money will not awarded.

People who have won less than Rs 5,000 in the KN-404 draw can collect their winnings from any lottery shop in the state without undergoing a verification process. People who have won more than Rs 5,000 in the KN-404 draw need to go to a government bank or lottery office with their winning ticket and identity proof to claim the Karunya Plus prize.