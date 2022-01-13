Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN-403 winners to be announced at 3 pm; first prize Rs 80 lakh

Live results for Karunya Plus KN-403 lottery will be declared at 3 pm and detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards.

Live results for Karunya Plus KN-403 lottery will be declared at 3 pm and detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. The result of KN-403 will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Steps to check Karunya Plus KN-403 lottery results:

― Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

― Click on the link 'Kerala Lottery Result 13.1.2021 Karunya Plus KN -403' given on the homepage

― The result of Karunya Plus KN-403 lottery will be displayed on your screen

The first prize of the Karunya Plus KN-403 is Rs 80 lakh. The winner of the second prize will carry home Rs 10 lakh, while the third prize winner of KN-403 will get Rs 1 lakh as prize money.

Similarly, the fourth prize winner of KN- 403 will get Rs 5,000. The fifth and sixth winners will take home Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 respectively.

The Kerala Lottery Department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky winners.

The lucky draw of Karunya Plus KN-403 will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

To claim the prize money, Karunya Plus KN-403 lottery winners need to verify their ticket numbers with the result published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The lottery winners then need to submit their winning tickets to the lottery department. They must carry valid identity proof while visiting the office, in order to claim the prize money.

The winners of Karunya Plus KN-403 must note that the process of verification and surrender of the winning tickets needs to be completed within 30 days from the date of result declaration. If the process is not finished within the mentioned time, they cannot claim the prize money.