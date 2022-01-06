Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya Plus KN-402 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The lottery winners must note that the document verification process should be done within 30 days of lottery result declaration, failing which, the prize money cannot be claimed

Results of the Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery will be declared at 3 pm today, 6 January, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. The Kerala Lottery-result will be available on the official website of Kerala Lottery Department www.keralalotteryresult.net .

The Karunya Plus KN-402 detailed results can be viewed at the official website from 3 pm onwards.

The first prize for Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery is Rs 80 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 10 lakh and the third prize of Karunya Plus KN-402 is of Rs 1 lakh. The Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery also has a consolation prize of Rs 8,000.

The lottery draw for Karunya Plus KN-402 will be carried out at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. For the convenience of ticket holders, results of the Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Karunya Plus KN-402: Here’s how to check the result

Visit the official website of Kerala Lottery - keralalotteryresult.net

Search for the link that reads, 'Kerala Lottery Result 6.1.2021 Karunya Plus KN-402' and click on it

The Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery result will be displayed on the screen

Check the Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery result and claim the prize

Once the result is checked on the official website and in Kerala Government Gazette, the winners of Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery will have to surrender their tickets and show their identity proof at the Kerala Lottery Office located in Thiruvananthapuram.

The lottery winners must note that the document verification process should be done within 30 days of Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery result declaration, failing which, the prize money of the lottery cannot be claimed.

People who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 in the Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery can claim their prize money from any lottery shop present in Kerala.

However, Karunya Plus KN-402 lottery winners who win an amount that is more than Rs 5,000 will have to go through the complete verification process at the lottery office.