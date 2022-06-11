Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 553 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Those winning more than Rs 5,000 are directed to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While, those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in Kerala.

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results of the Karunya KR 553 today, 11 June. Ticket holders can check the draw results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The lottery draw will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction under the supervision of professional judges.

The live result of the KR 553 lottery will be declared at 3 pm while detailed results of the same will be published on the official website from 4 pm onwards. The Karunya KR 553 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders.

The first prize winner of the KR 553 lottery will receive an amount of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will take home Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. Winning ticket holders should note that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent Lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable to the prize money.

Steps to check Karunya KR 553 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on the Karunya KR 553 results link given on the official portal.

Step 3: The new page will display the KR 553 lottery results on your screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders are requested to match the numbers with the results published on the official website or the Kerala Government Gazette.

Here’s how to claim the prize money:

After the declaration of the results, the winning ticket holders will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. During their visit, the winners will also have to submit valid identity proof for the process of verification along with the winning lottery ticket.

The whole verification process will have to be completed within a period of 30 days. If in any case, the verification is not completed within the given time, the Karunya KR 553 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Those winning more than Rs 5,000 are directed to go through a verification process at the lottery office. While, those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in Kerala.