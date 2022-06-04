Kerala lottery 2022: Karunya KR-552 results to be declared at 3pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their KR-552 prize money from any local lottery outlet in the state.

\The State Lottery Department in Kerala will be announcing the result of the Karunya KR-552 lottery at 3 pm today, 4 June. Individuals who have purchased the tickets can check the draw results by visiting the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, the Karunya KR-552 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Karunya KR-552 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results will be published on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of Karunya KR-552 will take home a prize of Rs 80 lakh. The second and third prize winners will receive Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. It is to be noted that a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given by the Kerala State Lottery Department to certain lucky winners. The lottery draw for KR-552 will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction

Here’s are the steps for checking the Karunya KR-552 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Go to the Karunya KR-552 lottery results link on the homepage

Step 3: After clicking the link, the Karunya KR-552 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match your ticket numbers with the final KR -552 results published on the website

Here is how you can claim the prize money for Karunya KR-552:

Winning ticket holders are required to submit their tickets at the Kerala lottery office. Along with the lottery ticket, a proof of identification also needs to be submitted at the office to start the verification process.

The verification process is to be completed within 30 days from the date of announcement of the lottery results. If the verification is not completed within this period, the Karunya KR-552 prize money cannot be claimed by the ticket holder.

Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Individuals who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can easily claim their KR-552 prize money from any local lottery outlet in the state.