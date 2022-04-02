Kerala Lottery 2022: Karunya KR 543 results out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 80 lakh

The live results for Karunya KR 543 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, while the detailed results would be available from 4:30 pm today.

Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of Karunya KR 543 draw at 3 pm today, 2 April. To check the results, interested individuals can visit the lottery department’s official website: keralalotteryresult.net.

The live results for Karunya KR 543 lottery will be declared at 3 pm, while the detailed results would be available from 4:30 pm today. The Karunya KR 543 draw will take place at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. According to a report in Times of India, a single ticket is priced at Rs 30

The first prize of the KR 543 lottery stands at Rs 80 lakh, while the second and the third prize stand at Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively. However, there is a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent, as per reports.

Steps to check Karunya KR-543 results:

Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the link for the Karunya KR 543 result given on the main page

The Karunya KR 543 results will be visible on your screen

How to claim your Karunya KR 543 prize money?

The winners need to verify the winning numbers and double-check them with the results announced. For the convenience of the lottery holders, the state lottery department will also publish the Karunya KR 543 results in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winners must then submit their tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. For verification, valid identification proof must also be presented to the Kerala lottery department.

It is to be kept in mind that the process needs to be completed in 30 days or else the prize money cannot be claimed. The ticket must be kept secure. Those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can collect the money from any lottery shop in Kerela without any identity proof.

The Kerala Lottery Department, which was established in 1967, rolls out six bumper lotteries and seven weekly lotteries, namely the Win-Win, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, and Pournami draw.