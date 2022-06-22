Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 554 results to be released at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Those who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 need to go through a verification process at the lottery office whereas those who have won an amount less than Rs 5,000 in the AK 554 draw can easily claim their prize money from any local lottery shop.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala will release the result of Akshaya AK 554 lottery today, 22 June. Participants who have purchased a ticket can check the lottery draw results by visiting the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net.

To make it easy for the ticket holders, the AK-554 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The live result of Akshaya AK 554 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while detailed results of the AK-554 lottery will be available on the official site from 4 pm onwards.

The first prize winner of AK-554 lottery will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh, respectively. The lottery draw for AK- 554 will take place in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

Here’s how to check the Akshaya AK 554 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official website- keralalotteryresult.net.

Step 2: Search and click on Akshaya AK 554 lottery results link available on the homepage.

Step 3: After clicking the link, the AK-554 lottery results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Match your respective ticket numbers with the winning results.

After the announcement of the Akshaya AK 554 lottery results, ticket holders should check the Kerala Government Gazette or the official website of the lottery department and match the ticket numbers with the published AK 554 results.

Winners will be required to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office. Along with the lottery ticket, an identity proof is also required to be submitted at the office so that the verification process can be done. The process is to be completed within a period of 30 days from the date of Akshaya AK 554 result announcement. If it is not done within this period, the Akshaya AK 554 prize money cannot be claimed.

