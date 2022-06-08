Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 552 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in Akshaya AK 552 lottery will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department office but if the prize money won is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department will release the results of the Akshaya AK 552 lottery draw at 3 pm today, 8 June. The Akshaya AK 552 results can be checked on the official website of the Kerala lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed results of the lottery draw will be announced from 4 pm onwards on the official website.

The Akshaya AK 552 lottery draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. In order to make it convenient for the ticket holders, Akshaya AK 552 result will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winner of the first prize will take home an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. Winners need to know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent and an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent are applicable on the prize money

How to check the Akshaya AK 552 lottery draw results?

Step 1: Go to the Kerala lottery department’s official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Click on the Akshaya AK 552 lottery results link

Step 3: The draw results will then be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Ticket holders will then have to match their respective ticket numbers with the results published

Here’s how to claim the Akshaya AK 552 prize money:

After the lottery draw results are declared, AK 552 ticket holders will be required to match their numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of the Akshaya AK 552 lottery draw will then have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the date of the result announcement. Winners should ensure that the winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the lottery tickets are damaged, then the winner will not be able to claim the prize amount.

Winners are required to carry a valid identification card and their passport-size photographs for claiming the prize money at the lottery office.

Those who win a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Akshaya AK 552 lottery will be required to verify themselves at the Kerala lottery department office but if the prize money won is less than Rs 5,000, it can be claimed at any authorised lottery outlet in the state.