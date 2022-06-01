Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 551 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

Winners will then have to submit their lottery tickets at the Kerala lottery office to claim the prize amount. While visiting the Kerala lottery office, winners will be required to carry with them valid ID proof including Voter Card or Aadhaar Card for identity verification.

The State Lottery Department in Kerala will announce the draw results of Akshaya Kerala Lottery AK 551 today, 1 June. The results will be declared on the department's official website - keralalotteryresult.net at 3 pm. The lottery draw will be conducted at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction.

A detailed result of the Akshaya Kerala Lottery AK 551 will also be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient for lottery ticket holders, the Akshaya Kerala Lottery AK 551 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the Akshaya Kerala Lottery AK 551 will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh while the second and the third prize winners will take home prize money of Rs 5 lakh and 1 lakh respectively. Winners should know that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent will be applicable on the prize amount won.

How to claim the Akshaya Kerala Lottery AK 551 prize money?

Once the lottery draw results are declared, ticket holders are advised to check their winning ticket numbers with the results published on the official website and the Kerala government Gazette.

Individuals claiming the prize will be required to submit the lottery ticket within 30 days of the result declaration. Without completing the verification process, winners cannot claim the prize amount won.

Individuals who win an amount of Rs 5000 will be required to verify themselves while those who win an amount of less than Rs 5000 can easily claim the prize money at any authorised lottery shop in the state.