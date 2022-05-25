Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 550 results to be declared at 3 pm, first prize Rs 75 lakh

As winners go to the lottery office to claim the prize money, they will have to carry a valid identification proof as well as passport-sized photographs for the purpose of identity verification.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results for the Akshaya AK 550 draw at 3 pm today, 25 May. The Akshaya AK 550 lottery results will be declared on the department's official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

Winners need to note that the detailed results of the Akshaya AK 550 lottery shall be available from 4 pm onwards. To make the process easy, the Akshaya AK 550 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Akshaya AK 550 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, near Bakery Junction.

The Akshaya AK 550 first prize winner will get an amount of Rs 75 lakh while the second prize winner will receive an amount of Rs 5 lakh and the third prize winner will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30% and an agent lottery commission of 10% is applicable on the prize amount won.

Here is how to claim the Akshaya AK 550 prize money:

Lottery prize winners will be required to match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The winners will have to submit their tickets at the lottery office within 30 days from the announcement of results.

The winners need to ensure that their winning lottery tickets are in a good condition and not damaged. If the ticket is damaged, the Akshaya AK 550 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

Winners who win prize money of Rs 5,000 or more in the Akshaya AK 550 draw will have to go through an identity verification process at the lottery office while those who win a prize amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim it at any authorised lottery shop in the state.