Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 547 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK 547 draw results will be announced by the Kerala lottery department today, 4 May. The lottery department will declare the AK-547 winning lottery numbers on its official website - keralalotteryresult.net.

The live results of AK-547 will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed results of the lottery will be released from 4 pm onwards. To make it convenient for the ticket holders, the lottery department will also publish the results in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize winner of the lottery will get an amount of Rs 70 lakh, while the second-prize winner will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The lottery's third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent is applicable to the prize amount won. The Akshaya AK-547 lottery draw will be hosted at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.

How to claim Akshaya AK-547 prize money?

After the lottery results are out, AK-547 draw winners will need to check their ticket numbers with the results published on the official website of the state lottery department and in the Kerala Government Gazette. The AK-547 lottery winners will have to submit their tickets at the Kerala Lottery office with identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter ID. To claim the prize money, AK-547 winners are required to submit their tickets within 30 days of the result declaration.

Winners should note that they cannot claim the prize money if the verification process is not completed within 30 days of the result declaration.

Individuals who win an amount of more than Rs 5,000 in the Akshaya AK-547 draw will have to go through a proper verification process for claiming the prize money. Those who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local lottery outlet in the state.