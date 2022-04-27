Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-546 results to be out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK-546 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the Akshaya AK-546 live results at 3 pm today, 27 April. The draw results will be available on the department's official website, keralalotteryresult.net.

The detailed results of the Akshaya AK-546 lottery shall be accessible from 4 pm onwards. The Akshaya AK-546 results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette for the convenience of ticket holders. The lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

Check out the attractive cash prizes and the process to claim them:

The first prize winner of the Akshaya AK-546 lottery will receive a sum of Rs 70 lakh, whereas the second prize winner will receive a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winner of the lottery will receive an amount of Rs 1 lakh. It is to be noted that a tax deduction commission of 30 percent and an agent lottery commission of 10 percent are applicable to the prize money.

Prize winners will be required to verify their winning tickets and match their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. The tickets need to be submitted within 30 days of the result announcement. The winning lottery tickets should be in a good condition and free of damage. The prize money cannot be claimed by the winner if the tickets are damaged. The winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs as they visit the lottery office to claim the prize money.

Lottery ticket holders who win prize money of Rs 5,000 or more will have to go through the process of verification at the state’s lottery department office. However, those who win an amount of less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize from any local authorised lottery outlet in the state.