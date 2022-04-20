Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 545 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK 545 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lottery Department will announce the results of the Akshaya AK 545 at 3 pm today, 20 April. The results of the lottery draw will be released on the lottery department’s official website. The detailed results will be announced from 4 pm onwards.

To make it easy for the ticket holders, the Akshaya AK 545 lottery results will also be released in the Kerala Government Gazette. The Akshaya AK 545 lottery draw will take place at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.

The first prize winner of Akshaya AK 545 will take home a prize of Rs 70 lakh while the second prize winner will get an amount of Rs 5 lakh. The third prize winners of the Akshaya AK 545 will get an amount of Rs 1 lakh.

It is to be noted that an agent lottery commission of 10 per cent, as well as a Kerala lottery tax deduction of 30 per cent, are applicable on the prize won in the Akshaya lottery.

How to claim the Akshaya AK 545 prize money:

The winners need to match their Akshaya AK 545 ticket numbers with the numbers published in the results by the Kerala Government Gazette. The winning AK 545 tickets are to be submitted at the lottery office within 30 days of the result declaration. It is to be noted that the winning tickets need to be in a good condition and not be damaged. If the ticket is damaged, Akshaya AK 545 prize money cannot be claimed by the winner.

When visiting the lottery office for claiming the prize, winners should carry a valid identification card along with passport-sized photographs for identity verification. Ticket holders who have won a prize amount of Rs 5,000 or more in the Akshaya AK-545 draw must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. Those who get an amount of less than Rs 5,000 as prize money in the Akshaya AK 545 lottery, can claim their prize at any of the authorised lottery outlet situated in the state.