Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 543 results out at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The Akshaya AK 543 results will be declared by the Kerala lottery department at 3 pm today, 6 April. The results will be released on the official website of Kerala Lottery - keralalotteryresult.net. The Akshaya AK 543 lottery draw will take place at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan.

At 3 pm, Akshaya AK 543 lottery live results will be available, while the detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards. To make it easier for ticket holders, the AK 543 lottery draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK 543 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize winners of the AK 543 draw will get Rs 1 lakh. The fourth, fifth and sixth prize winners of the Akshaya lottery will receive Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be given to certain lucky AK 543 winners.

Learn how to claim the prize money:

When the Akshaya AK 543 lottery results are announced, the winning ticket holders must verify their numbers by thoroughly matching them with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Winning ticket holders must then submit their Akshaya AK 543 tickets to the Kerala Lottery Office in Thiruvananthapuram. For verification, a valid photo identity proof must also be presented.

The verification process must be completed within 30 days of the declaration of results, or the Akshaya AK 543 lottery prize money will not be awarded to the winning ticket holders.

Ticket holders who win a prize of Rs 5,000 or more must go through a verification process at the Kerala lottery office. On the other hand people who win less than Rs 5,000 can go to any authorised lottery shop in the state to claim their prize.

The Kerala State Lottery Department was set up in 1967 and presently holds seven weekly lotteries- Akshaya, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya, Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi and Win-Win.