Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-542 results to be announced at 3 pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

The live result of AK-542 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed result of the same will be available on the official website at 4 pm

The Kerala Lottery Department will declare the result of Akshaya AK-542 lottery today, 30 March. The draw will take place at 3 pm in Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in Thiruvananthapuram. It will be conducted under the supervision of two independent judges.

The live result of AK-542 lottery will be announced at 3 pm while the detailed result of the same will be available on the official website at 4 pm. Those who have purchased a ticket can check the draw results by visiting the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The winner of the first prize will take home Rs 70 lakh, while the second and third prize winners will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. For better convenience of ticket holders, the AK-542 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Steps to check Akshaya AK-542 lottery results:

Step 1: Visit keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: As the home page opens, search and click on Akshaya AK-542 lottery results link

Step 3: On clicking the link, the Akshaya AK-542 draw results will appear on your screen.

Step 4: Ticket holders need to match their respective ticket numbers with that in the results

After announcement of the Akshaya AK-542 lottery results, ticket holders can also check the Kerala Government Gazette to match the winning numbers. Those who have won the lottery, they need to submit their respective tickets at the Kerala Lottery Office.

Along with the lottery ticket, a valid identity proof also needs to be surrendered at the lottery office. By doing so, a verification process can be initiated in the matter.

Ticket holders should note that the verification process must be completed within a span of 30 days since the result announcement. However, if the verification is not done within the said timing, then the prize money cannot be claimed.

Winners who have won more than Rs 5,000 are advised to go through a verification process at the lottery office. Those winning less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any local lottery shop in the state.

Keywords: Kerala Lottery Department, Akshaya AK-542 lottery, Gorky Bhavan, Bakery Junction, AK-542 lottery, Kerala Lottery