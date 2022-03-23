Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK 541 results to be announced at 3 pm; first prize Rs 70 lakh

Interested individuals can check their ticket numbers and see if they have won the grand prize of the Akshaya lottery at the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the Akshaya AK 541 draw results at 3pm today, 23 March. While the live Akshaya AK 541 results will be out from 3 pm on the official website, the detailed results will be published at 4 pm. Interested individuals can check their ticket numbers and see if they have won the grand prize of the Akshaya lottery at the official website at keralalotteryresult.net.

How to check Akshaya AK 541 results, once out:

Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Click on the link for the Akshaya AK 541 results given on the main page

The AK 541 draw results will appear on your screen

Match your Akshaya ticket numbers with the results to see if you have won any prize

The first prize of the Akshaya AK 541 draw is Rs 70 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the AK 541 draw will take home Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively. The Kerala lottery department will also award a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky winners.

The AK 541 draw results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

How to claim the Akshaya AK 541 prize money:

Individuals who have won any prize in the AK 541 draw need to first check and verify their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After they have rechecked the winning ticket numbers, AK 541 winners need to approach the lottery department’s office in Thiruvananthapuram and surrender their ticket.

The AK 541 ticket should be surrendered within 30 days of the result declaration so that the lottery department can begin the verification process for the prize money. If the verification process is not completed within the stipulated deadline, it will not be possible for winners to claim their prize amount.

The Kerala lottery department was started in 1967 and holds seven weekly draws presently, including the Akshaya, Karunya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Win Win and Pournami lotteries.