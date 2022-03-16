Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-540 results to release at 3pm, first prize Rs 70 lakh

After the announcement of the AK 540 lottery result, lottery holders should match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the results of the Akshaya AK 540 draw today, 16 March. Ticket holders can check their AK 540 results through the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net . The live Akshaya results will be announced at 3 pm, while detailed results will be available from 4 pm onwards at the official website.

The lottery draw for Akshaya AK 540 will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. For the convenience of the lottery ticket owners, the lottery department will publish the AK 540 result in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

As per a report in The Times of India, the price of a single Akshaya AK 540 lottery ticket is Rs 30.

The first prize winner of AK 540 lottery draw will take home Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5 lakh in the Akshaya lottery, while the third prize winner will get Rs 1 lakh. The department will also give a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some lucky Akshaya ticket holders.

How to collect prize money:

After the announcement of the AK 540 lottery result, lottery holders should match their winning ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winning ticket holders will then have to submit their tickets at the office of the Kerala lottery department. AK 540 winners also have to submit valid identity proof to initiate the process of verification.

It is to be noted that the verification process must be completed within 30 days of the Akshaya AK 540 result declaration. If the process is not completed within the deadline, winners cannot claim the Akshaya AK 540 prize money.

Akshaya AK 540 ticket holders who win more than Rs 5,000 as prize money need to go through a verification process. AK 540 ticket holders who win less than Rs 5,000 can claim their prize money from any lottery shop in the state.

The Kerala Lottery Department was established as the first lottery department in India in 1967. The department currently rolls out a total of seven weekly lotteries which are- Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Pournami, Karunya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, and Nirmal.