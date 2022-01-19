Kerala Lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-533 results out at 3 pm; first prize Rs 70 lakh

The second and third prize winners of the Ak-533 draw will take home an amount of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

The results of the Akshaya AK-533 draw will be declared at 3 pm today, 19 January, by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Interested individuals can check the winning AK-533 at the official website- https://www.keralalotteryresult.net/.

The detailed results of the AK-533 will be available on the official website from 4 pm today.

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-533 lottery draw is Rs 70 lakh. The lottery department will also give away a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to certain lucky AK-533 ticket holders.

The Akshaya AK-533 lottery draw will be held in Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, as per a Times of India report. Each ticket of the AK-533 draw is priced at Rs 30. The Akshaya AK-533 results will be published in the Kerala Government Gazette as well.

How to claim the Akshaya AK-533 prize:

People who have won the AK-533 draw need to check and verify their winning lottery numbers with the Akshaya results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. After verifying their lottery numbers, winners need to approach the lottery department office in Thiruvananthapuram to surrender their AK-533 tickets.

The Akshaya Ak-533 winners also need to carry a valid identity proof in order to begin the verification process for claiming the prize money. The AK-533 draw verification process must be completed within 30 days of the result declaration, or the winners will not be able to claim the prize money.

People who have won an amount of over Rs 5,000 in the AK-533 draw need to go to any government or the lottery office to complete the verification process and claim their prize. Akshaya AK-533 winners who won less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize money from any lottery shop in the state, without any verification process.

Since its establishment in 1967, the Kerala lottery department rolls out six bumper lotteries as well as seven weekly ones.