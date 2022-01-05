Kerala lottery 2022: Akshaya AK-531 results to release at 3pm, first prize at Rs 70 lakh

Lottery holders must note that the live results will be announced at 3 pm and the entire result will be declared at 4 pm on Kerala State Lottery Department’s official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The results for the Akshaya AK-531 lottery will be announced by the Kerala State Lottery Department today, 5 January. Lottery holders must note that the live results will be announced at 3 pm and the entire result will be declared at 4 pm on Kerala State Lottery Department’s official website - https://www.keralalotteryresult.net .

The first prize of the Akshaya AK-531 lottery is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will take home Rs 5 lakh and the third prize of Akshaya AK-531 is a sum of Rs 1 lakh.

The Kerala State Lottery Department will also distribute a consolation prize of Rs 8,000 to some of the lucky ticket holders. The price of the Akshaya AK-531 lottery ticket was just Rs 40.

The Akshaya AK-531 lottery will be held at the Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The AK-531 lottery results will also be published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

Once the result is declared by the authorities, winning tickets holders are advised to check and verify their Akshaya AK-531 lottery numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

The winners of Akshaya AK-531 lottery have to surrender their lottery tickets and also report at office of Kerala lottery department. They have to carry a valid photo identity proof with them while visiting the office in order to claim their prize money.

It is to be noted that the verification and other formalities must be completed within 30 days from the Akshaya AK-531 lottery result declaration. The lottery ticket holder cannot claim the prize money without proper verification.

Akshaya AK-531 lottery winners who win a sum of less than Rs 5,000 can collect their prize money from any authorised shop in Kerala. Those who win prize money of more than Rs 5,000 have to surrender their Akshaya AK-531 lottery tickets in the lottery office and proper verification will be done by the officials handing over the prize money.