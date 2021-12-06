Kerala lottery 2021: Win Win W-645 draw results declared; check winning numbers here

Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize from any lottery shop in the state, while those who win an amount over Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets to a bank or government lottery office

The Win Win W-645 lottery results have been announced by the Kerala state lottery department today, 6 December. Participants can check their Win Win W-645 results by visiting the official website at www.keralalotteryresult.net.

The Win Win W-645 draw takes place in Thiruvananthapuram's Gorky Bhavan, which is near the Bakery Junction. Also, the draw is conducted under the supervision of independent judges. The first prize winner will get Rs 75 lakh, winner of second prize will receive Rs 5 lakh and the winners of third prizes will take home Rs 1 lakh.

There is a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. Moreover, the fourth, fifth, and sixth place winners will be able to take home Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively while the seventh and eighth prize winners of the Win Win W-645 lottery will get an amount of Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Steps to check Win Win W-645 lottery results:

Step 1: Go to the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads 'Kerala Lottery Result 6.12.2021 Winwin W-645' lottery

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the results will be display on the screen

Check winning Win Win W-645 numbers here:

1st prize (Rs 75 lakh): WZ 127702

2nd prize (Rs 5 lakh): WZ 288782

3rd prize (Rs 1 lakh): WN 720168 WY 779659 WZ 203806 WO 135095 WP 723642 WR 840104 WW 512232 WX 742215 WS 750649 WT 822055 WU 240461 WV 416962

How to claim the prize?

- After the announcement of Win Win -645 draw results participants and winners must check their winning tickets with Kerala lottery results that is published in the Kerala Government Gazette.

- After finding the Win Win W-645 ticket numbers published in the gazette, they must report to the Kerala lottery office in Thiruvananthapuram. They must carry the tickets and an identification proof to claim the prize. Also, this verification process needs to be done within 30 days.

-Those winning an amount less than Rs 5,000 can claim the prize from any lottery shop in the state. While those winning an amount over Rs 5,000 will have to surrender their tickets to a bank or government lottery office. Along with the tickets, they also have to provide their identification proofs for the claim.