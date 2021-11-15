Kerala Lottery 2021: Win Win W-642 results to be put out at 3 pm today; first prize Rs 75 lakh

Those who win the lottery are required to verify their results with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette

The results of the Win Win W-642 lottery will be declared by the Kerala State Lottery Department at 3 pm today, 15 November. The results of the draw, which will be held at Thiruvananthapuram’s Gorky Bhavan, will be out on the official website of the lottery department at keralalotteryresult.net and keralalotteries.com.

According to news reports, the first prize of the Win Win W-642 lottery will be Rs 75 lakh. The second prize is valued at Rs 5 lakh and the third prize at Rs 1 lakh. A consolation prize of Rs 8,000 will also be awarded to certain winning tickets. The lottery will also feature fourth, fifth and sixth prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively, as well seventh and eighth prizes of Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Steps to check WinWin W-642 lottery results:

― Visit the official website at keralalotteryresult.net

― Click on the link for the Win Win W-642 results that is given on the main page

― Match your ticket against the Win Win W-642 results that appear on your screen

As per news reports, each ticket of the Win Win lottery is priced at Rs 30. Those who win the lottery are required to verify their results with the lottery results published in the Kerala Government Gazette. Moreover, winners need to submit their tickets to the state lottery department in order to claim their prize.

For the prize winners, the process of verification must take place within 30 days of the Win Win W-642 result declaration. To begin the process, winners need to go to the lottery department’s office with their winning ticket as well as a valid photo identity proof. No prize money will be awarded if the verification process is not completed within the stipulated period.

The first lottery department in the country was set up in Kerala in 1967, with the first ticket being released on 1 November that year. Since then, the department now rolls out six bumper lotteries, along with seven weekly lotteries.